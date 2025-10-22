3 hours ago

Ghanaian hip-hop artist Yaw Tog has finally addressed the ongoing rumors surrounding his association with the Asakaa Boys, a popular drill music group.

In an interview on Cruise Control on Hitz 103.9 FM on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, Tog expressed surprise at the persistent claims that he was ever a member of the group.

“I went to their studio to make music, and after everything, I went back into my circle to focus on myself”, he told host Kofi Hayford. “I don’t know why Ghanaians labeled us as a group.”

The comments come amid renewed online discussions alleging that Yaw Tog was once part of the Asakaa Boys but left the group after gaining fame. While acknowledging the influence the Asakaa Boys had on his rise to prominence, Tog maintains that he has always been a solo artist with a clear vision of carving his own path in the music industry.

In the interview, Yaw Tog also reflected on his journey as an independent artist, describing it as a period of personal and musical evolution.

He highlighted his latest project, Tog City, as evidence of his growth and reinvention. Released on October 17, 2025, the 7-track EP features collaborations with artists such as Darkovibes, Sudais, and Bhimnation president Stonebwoy, with whom he has worked twice this year.

The Tog City EP blends diverse genres, including drill and Afrobeats, showcasing Yaw Tog’s versatility and his transformation from a teenage prodigy into a more mature and refined artist. The project is a true reflection of his renewed focus and desire to evolve both sonically and personally.