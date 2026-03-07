Ghana winger Yaw Yeboah made an instant impact on his debut for Qingdao Hainiu F.C. by scoring his first goal for the club in the Chinese Super League.
The 28-year-old found the net as Qingdao Hainiu suffered a 3–1 defeat away to Yunnan Yukun F.C., with Yeboah’s strike serving as a consolation goal for the visitors.
Yeboah, who completed his move to the Chinese side just recently, wasted little time in announcing himself, showing sharp attacking instincts in his first appearance for the club.
Despite the result, the Ghana international’s debut goal offers a positive start to his new chapter in China as he looks to establish himself in the team and contribute to their campaign in the top flight.
The former Black Stars winger will now hope to build on his encouraging start when Qingdao Hainiu return to league action in the coming fixtures.
