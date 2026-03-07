16 hours ago

Ghana winger Yaw Yeboah made an instant impact on his debut for Qingdao Hainiu F.C. by scoring his first goal for the club in the Chinese Super League.

‎

‎The 28-year-old found the net as Qingdao Hainiu suffered a 3–1 defeat away to Yunnan Yukun F.C., with Yeboah’s strike serving as a consolation goal for the visitors.

‎

Yeboah, who completed his move to the Chinese side just recently, wasted little time in announcing himself, showing sharp attacking instincts in his first appearance for the club.

‎

‎Despite the result, the Ghana international’s debut goal offers a positive start to his new chapter in China as he looks to establish himself in the team and contribute to their campaign in the top flight.

‎

‎The former Black Stars winger will now hope to build on his encouraging start when Qingdao Hainiu return to league action in the coming fixtures.