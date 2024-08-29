3 hours ago

Yaw Yeboah made a decisive impact off the bench, scoring the match-winning goal in Columbus Crew’s 1-0 victory over Philadelphia Union in MLS action on August 28, 2024.

The Ghanaian international was introduced in the 62nd minute and delivered the crucial strike in the 75th minute, heading in the only goal of the match.

This marked Yeboah's first goal of the MLS season, his previous goal coming on December 9, 2023, against Los Angeles.

The win in Philadelphia is a significant milestone for the Black & Gold, as it extends their impressive run on the road to seven victories this MLS season.

This is Columbus Crew's highest number of away league wins since the elimination of overtime in 2004.