3 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah is on the verge of joining Major League Soccer (MLS) expansion team San Diego FC.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder recently concluded his time with Columbus Crew after the club chose not to exercise his contract option following their successful 2023 MLS campaign.

Yeboah, who is eligible for the MLS Re-Entry Process, is set to be drafted into the newly formed San Diego FC squad. His move is expected to bring valuable experience to the club ahead of their first season in the league.

Notably, Yeboah is a product of the Right to Dream Academy, which is also a part-owner of San Diego FC.

Throughout his career, Yeboah has made his mark in several top European leagues, including France, Spain, and the Netherlands.

He began his professional journey with Manchester City in England before moving to French side Lille and Dutch club FC Twente.

His time in Spain saw him play for Numancia, Real Oviedo, and Celta Vigo, while his most notable spell came with Wisla Krakow in Poland, where he earned widespread recognition for his standout performances.

In 2021, Yeboah made the move to the United States, signing with Columbus Crew.

He is fondly remembered by Crew fans for his decisive goal in the MLS final, which helped secure the championship against LA FC.