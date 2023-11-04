12 hours ago

Ex-Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure has been appointed assistant coach of the Saudi Arabia national team.

The 40-year-old will be working with Roberto Mancini, who managed him at Manchester City.

Mancini was named Saudi Arabia's head coach in August and has taken charge of four matches since then.

Toure, who played for City from for eight years after signing in 2010, started coaching in 2019 and leaves his role at Belgian club Standard Liege.

The former Barcelona midfielder has also spent time working with Ukrainian club Donetsk Olympic, Russia's Grozny, and as an academy coach at Tottenham Hotspur.

During his playing career, Toure earned 101 caps for Ivory Coast, winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015, as well as 18 trophies in club football across spells in Greece, Spain, England and China.

Source: BBC Africa