1 day ago

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has announced that it has processed allowance payments for its beneficiaries, with the majority receiving all outstanding arrears.

In a statement issued by its Corporate Affairs Directorate, the Agency said while most beneficiaries have been fully paid, some are yet to receive allowances for February or March due to variations in deployment and engagement timelines across its modules.

According to the statement, some beneficiaries currently have only March outstanding, while others are awaiting payment for February, which is still being processed.

“As such, depending on one’s specific deployment and engagement period, beneficiaries are either fully paid or awaiting only the March allowance,” the Agency explained.

The YEA also urged beneficiaries who have not yet received payment alerts to remain calm, attributing the delays to technical issues with the banking payment platform.

“Validated beneficiaries who have not yet received payment alerts are kindly advised to exercise patience, as this may be due to technical delays associated with the banking payment platform. All payments will be completed in due course,” it assured.

The Agency further disclosed that deployment and engagement under its Arabic Module are currently ongoing, with validation exercises expected to be completed within the month to pave the way for the commencement of payments.

Reaffirming its commitment to improving service delivery, YEA noted that measures are being implemented to ensure timely and consistent payment of allowances.

“Significant efforts continue to be made to streamline processes and eliminate delays,” the statement added.

The Agency also expressed appreciation to beneficiaries for their patience, understanding, and continued cooperation.