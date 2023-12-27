1 hour ago

The year 2023 was filled with numerous controversies.

From Ghana’s IMF bailout, OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration against the government, to Cecilia Dapaah’s One Million Dollars saga, to former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen breaking away from the NPP, many will say 2023 has been an eventful year.

But as we bid farewell and welcome 2024, Myjoyonline.com takes time to reflect on some personalities and celebrities who unfortunately could not end the year with us.

They include:

Mrs Theresa Kufuor, the wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor In 2007 The Queen hosted a State Banquet for visiting President of Ghana John Agyekum Kufuor, his wife, Theresa Kufuor at Buckingham Palace. (Credit: Press Association)

The former First Lady of Ghana passed away at age 87. She was a retired nurse and midwife.

Born on October 25, 1935, she died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at home in the Peduase area on the Aburi mountain.

Mrs Theresa Kufuor married John Kufuor in 1962 and has been together for 61 years. Theresa has five children with John Kufuor.

Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo Prof Ama Ata Aidoo

The poet, playwright and former Education Minister who was born on March 23, 1942, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, after a short illness.

With a career spanning more than five decades, she has received international recognition as one of the most prominent African writers of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Ama Ata Aidoo was married to Kofi Ako. She has a daughter.

Lawyer and human rights activist, Akoto Ampaw

The human rights activist and anti-corruption campaigner is said to have passed on at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on October 20, 2023.

Mr Ampaw was the lead lawyer for President Akufo-Addo during the 2020 election petition.

Known as ‘Che Che’ right from his student days at the University of Ghana, Mr Ampaw was also part of the New Patriotic Party’s legal team in the electoral petition of 2013.

He was married to Akua Ampaw, a lawyer and a lecturer at the Ghana School of Law. They had four children together.

He was a Christian and a member of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

Akoto Ampaw died at the age of 52.

MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah Philip Atta Basoah

The NPP MP died on Tuesday, March 28.

He died at the age of 53 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

According to sources, he was rushed to the hospital in a coma but passed away while plans were underway to fly him out for further medical care.

The late MP is said to have four children with his wife.

NDC stalwart Sherry Ayittey

The former Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development passed away on Saturday, July 22, aged 75.

She was a founding member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and served in various roles within the party and in government, including as a women’s activist, a minister of state, and a National Vice Chairperson.

She was married to Negash Jose Taddese and the couple had a daughter who is a medical doctor.

NPP stalwart and former Majority Leader, Felix Owusu-Adjapong The late Felix Owusu-Adjapong

Felix Kwasi Owusu-Adjapong born February 13, 1944, was MP for Akyem Swedru in the Eastern Region. He was also a former Minister for Energy.

Owusu-Agyapong was a member of the 2nd, 3rd and 4th Parliament of Ghana. He also served as Minister for Energy.

Former MP for the Ningo-Prampram and Council of State member, E.T Mensah

The Council of State member and former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram died aged 77.

He reportedly died in South Africa on October 1 after battling ill-health for some time.

Enoch Teye Mensah (born 17 May 1946) was a Minister of Youth and Sports in the Rawlings era and a Member of Parliament for 20 years from January 1997 to January 2017.

He was married with seven children.

The king and Overlord of Gonja, Prof Tuntunba Boressah

The death of the 90-year-old king was announced by the Registrar of the Savannah Regional House of chiefs, Abutu Kapori at the Jakpa Palace.

Boressah II who was the President of the Savannah Regional House of chiefs died in the early hours of Sunday, 5th February 2023.

The late Chief was enskinned as Yagbonwura in March 2010.

Before his enskinement as Yagbonwura, he was the Paramount Chief of the Kusawgu Traditional Area of Gonja under the skin name Kusawguwura Sulemana Jakpa.

Former GFA Chairman, Alhaji MND Jawula

Mr. Lepowura Alhaji Mohammed Nuru-Deen Jawula passed away at age 73. He was the Chairman of the GFA from 1997-2001.

He also chaired the MTN FA CUP Committee and was the Chairman of the Ghana Premier League Organizing Committee until his demise.

He is believed to have a number of children and a wife.

Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu

The Black Stars’ and Former Chelsea and Newcastle United forward was found dead after he went missing following an earthquake that affected his apartment in Türkiye.

Atsu who played for Hatayspor before his tragic death was one of the star players from the Chelsea academy before heading to Türkiye.

The 31-year-old was residing in an apartment in the Hatay city which suffered huge damages during the quake on February 6, 2023.

Atsu was married to author Marie-Claire Rupio with whom he had two sons and a daughter.

Ghanaian football star, Raphael Dwamena

The former Black Stars striker, Raphael Dwamena, passed away after collapsing on a pitch during Egnatia Rrogozhinë game against Partizani Tirana.

Dwamena has been playing with an implanted defibrillator since 2020 when he suffered a heart seizure for the first time.

During his 9 years professional career, he played for 9 clubs including notable ones like Levante, Real Zaragoza, Red Bull Salzburg, and FC Zurich.

He left behind a wife and a child.

Former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr Michael Kwabena Ntumy (Rtd.)

Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy, former Chairman of The Church of Pentecost (COP) passed on at age 65.

He died on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Apostle Ntumy was the fourth Chairman of The Church of Pentecost from 1998 to 2008.

He was a native of Dadieso and left behind his wife Martha Ntumy and six children.

Ama Busia, former first vice-chair of the NPP and sister of late Kofi Abrefa Busia

Madam Ama Busia, who until her death was a member of the NPP’s Council of Elders, is said to have died on Tuesday 12 December 2023 after a short illness.

She is reported to have died peacefully at the Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra. She was 87.

Renowned Financial Analyst, Sydney Casely-Hayford

Mr. Casely-Hayford died at home from kidney failure in the early hours of 1st December 2023 after battling the illness for the past eight years.

Casely-Hayford, also a member of the pressure group Occupy Ghana, was widely recognized for his outspoken and candid perspectives on social and economic matters in Ghana.

Sydney Casely-Hayford was married with children.

Former NPP MP for Bantama, Daniel Okyem Aboagye

The sudden demise of the former legislator occurred in the early hours of Saturday, September 23, 2023 after a short illness.

Okyem Aboagye died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital at the age of 49.

He was MP for Bantama, one of the biggest constituencies in Kumasi from January 7, 2017 to January 6, 2021. The businessman after spending one term in Parliament became a spokesperson for the New Patriotic Party (MP) on economic issues.

In Parliament, he was a member of the Economic Committee. He owned many businesses in Ashanti Region, popular among them is 2M Transport Services.

Mr. Aboagye was married with children.

Founder of Resurrection Power New Generation Church, Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye

The popular charismatic preacher reportedly died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

A statement announcing his death said the televangelist had been battling with a stroke since October 23, 2021, which eventually led to his demise.

Rev Anthony Boakye was married to Mrs Margret Boakye, also known as Obaa Yaa Asantewaa.