1 hour ago

Born on Twitter in 2007, the hashtag celebrated its 14th anniversary earlier this year on August, 23rd.

Hashtags provide a means through which people all over the world can share their voices and join global conversations in real-time.

As the annual Year On Twitter data shows, entertainment and sports are never far from the hearts of Ghanaians.

This year, the people of Ghana took to Twitter more so than ever to express themselves and share their thoughts on what’s happening using a variety of the hashtags highlighted below.

From #mufc to #BBNaija to #daterush to #nopressurealbum and #UCL, Twitter in Ghana was certainly abuzz with conversation and participation as these football, reality TV and music-related hashtags came out strongly as the most popular ones.