Kelvin Kwarteng Yeboah marked the start of the 2026 Major League Soccer season in style, scoring a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw for Minnesota United FC against Austin FC.

‎

‎On a tense opening night at Austin, the 25-year-old forward struck when it mattered most, converting late to secure a vital point for Minnesota and silence the home crowd.

‎

‎With time running out and Minnesota trailing, Yeboah rose to the occasion, showing sharp instinct and composure inside the box to snatch a dramatic leveller. His goal ensured the visitors left Texas with something to show for their efforts in what proved to be an end-to-end encounter.

‎

‎Born in Ghana, Yeboah previously represented Italy at youth level, reflecting a diverse footballing journey that has taken him across continents. Now leading the line in MLS, he appears eager to make his mark.

‎

‎For Minnesota, the equaliser not only avoided defeat but also sets an encouraging tone for the new campaign. Opening fixtures can often shape early momentum, and Yeboah’s intervention may prove significant as the season unfolds.

‎

‎If this dramatic curtain-raiser is anything to go by, Minnesota’s campaign promises both resilience and late drama, with Yeboah already at its heart.