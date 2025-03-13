1 day ago

Godfred Apasinaba Wumbe, popularly known as Yellow Man, has been appointed Deputy National Coordinator for the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP).

This prestigious appointment marks a significant milestone in his political and professional journey, reinforcing his growing influence in national development.

The announcement has been met with widespread excitement, particularly among members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Region, where Yellow Man has built a reputation as a staunch grassroots mobilizer.

His dedication to the party, coupled with his deep connection with local communities, has earned him immense respect over the years.

A Reward for Dedication and Hard Work

Yellow Man’s appointment is seen as a well-deserved recognition of his leadership skills, expertise, and commitment to driving positive change. As a former Northern Regional Organizer of the NDC and an aspirant for the Northern Regional Chairman position, he has worked tirelessly to strengthen the party’s grassroots base. His ability to rally support and inspire loyalty among party members has been instrumental in several electoral victories in the region.

The viral video of President John Dramani Mahama inviting Yellow Man for a meeting at the presidency had already fueled speculation about his rising political prospects. Now, with his official appointment to a key national development program, it is evident that his contributions have not gone unnoticed.

What This Means for DRIP

The District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) is a crucial government initiative aimed at enhancing road networks in underserved communities, improving accessibility, and boosting local economic activities. As Deputy National Coordinator, Yellow Man is expected to play a pivotal role in overseeing and implementing road projects across the country, ensuring that rural and district roads receive much-needed attention.

His appointment signals the government’s commitment to bridging the infrastructure gap and prioritizing local development. Given his firsthand experience with grassroots challenges, many believe he will bring a fresh perspective and a people-centered approach to the program.

Supporters Celebrate the Appointment

News of Yellow Man’s new role has sparked celebrations among his supporters, who see it as a step towards greater leadership opportunities. Social media has been buzzing with congratulatory messages, with many highlighting his loyalty, resilience, and unwavering dedication to the development of the Northern Region.

A staunch supporter posted on Facebook:

“Hard work truly pays! Yellow Man has always fought for the people, and now he has been given the chance to make an even greater impact. This is just the beginning!”

Meanwhile, political analysts suggest that this appointment could be a stepping stone to even higher responsibilities within the party and government. With his growing influence, some believe he could play a major role in shaping the NDC’s future strategies, especially in northern Ghana.

What’s Next for Yellow Man?

With this new position, all eyes will be on Yellow Man as he transitions from being a party mobilizer to a government official. His ability to deliver on his new mandate will be closely watched, and many believe his success in this role could open more doors for him in the future.

Regardless of what lies ahead, one thing is certain: Yellow Man’s journey is far from over. His rise from a grassroots politician to a national appointee is a testament to his resilience, and his supporters are confident that he will excel in his new role.

Congratulations to Deputy National Coordinator Yellow Man!

Story by: Rafiq Abdulai