1 hour ago

Nigerian music superstar Yemi Alade has been spotted in the company of Ghanaian hitmaker Camidoh.

In a picture shared to Twitter by Ms Alade on Wednesday, 19 October 2022, the two West African music stars could be seen sitting atop a sofa back posing for a picture: Camidoh had puckered his lips and Yemi had thrown the peace/victory sign while flexing her tongue.

Yemi Alade tweeted the picture with the words: "[fire emojis] New music [Ghana and Nigeria flag emojis] Man like Camidoh and Magixx - Slow," as caption. She also attached a link her 1.9 million followers could follow to listen to the song.

It is not clear if they have recorded a song together yet.

Meanwhile, Camidoh has revealed his new song 'Slow' was recorded in the year 2020.

Yemi Alade's latest song is 'Bubble It' with Jamaican star Spice.