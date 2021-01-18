1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yendi Constituency in the Northern region, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, Monady morning, [January 18, 2021] visited a number of schools in his constituency to welcome the pupils back to school after schools were closed down by the government in 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

The visit forms part of the MP’s activities to observe “My first day at school” in his constituency.

The schools he visited included SDA nursery; Presbyterian primary; Yendi Primary school; Sualihia primary school; Balogu Primary; Yendi Nursery; Abartey Nursery and Gbingbalga primary schools.

Mr Farouk Mahama presented items such as biscuits, drinks, nose mask, and uniforms to the pupils in the schools he visited.

He also urged the pupils and teachers in the schools in the constituency to strictly observe the COVID-19 safety protocols as directed by President Akufo-Addo.

Earlier on Sunday, January 17, 2021, Mr Farouk Mahama paid a courtesy call on the Overload of Dagbon Ya Na Abukari Mahama ll, as part of his activities to thank the people in the constituency for electing him as an MP.

The Dagbon Overlord admonished him to prioritise the development of his people and the area, saying it was his (Ya Na Abukari Mahama ll) desire to see Yendi and the entire Dagbon State develop rapidly.

Mr Farouk pledged his readiness to work to bring development to the area, pointing out that he will ensure that Yendi and its people get their fair share of the national cake.

For him, he has the moral responsibility to ensure that all his constituents live better lives.