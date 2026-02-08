1 hour ago

Ghanaian youngster Caleb Yirenkyi delivered a standout display to inspire FC Nordsjælland to a 2–1 victory over Sønderjyske in the Danish Superliga on Sunday afternoon.

The 20-year-old Black Stars prodigy was at the heart of everything for the home side, playing a decisive role in both goals as Nordsjælland secured a hard-fought win in front of their fans. His influence across the pitch earned him the Man of the Match award, underlining his growing importance in the team.

Yirenkyi’s latest performance continues an impressive season in Denmark, taking his direct goal involvement to seven in 18 league appearances, with two goals and five assists to his name. Beyond the numbers, his composure, vision and energy in midfield stood out as Nordsjælland controlled large spells of the contest.

The victory keeps Nordsjælland firmly in the hunt in the Superliga, while Yirenkyi’s rapid development is unlikely to go unnoticed back home in Ghana, where he is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects of his generation.

At just 20, the midfielder is steadily building a reputation as a match-winner in one of Europe’s most youth-friendly leagues, and performances like this will only strengthen his case for a bigger role with the Black Stars in the future.