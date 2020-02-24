2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC) Mr Yofi Grant has urged Ghanaian Club to put the right structures in place to able to attract corporate investors.

The multifaceted administrator schooled the Ghanaian clubs to streamline their administrations to entice Corporate institutions.

He said, "our football Adminstrators probably need to pickup the pace a bit, because like I said infrastructure is important, the micro economy is important, the infrastructure is not just the stadia, the infrastructure relates to the legal regime affecting footballers, the protection they get, the insurance, the financials, the sponsorship, there is merchandise all those put together form the infrastructure of the sports".

Adding to the organizational framework, Grant called for thorough and through rebuilding process at the club level.

"Clubs have to Market their brands. There is no shop in Accra I can walk to buy Kotoko or Hearts T-shirt. But I bet you I can buy Arsenal, Manchester United, Man City Chelsea etc in Ghana . So these are all the opportunities Merchandise.

Sports is big, our corporates will rather go and put money in Miss Ghana, because they see that a lot of people will watch it. But more people will watch sports on this country than any other thing.

So sports itself is a commodity that can be well package, well Market and it is an investment opportunity.

I think that the structure we have I think that gives some tax relief to sports investment and the cooperations .But the marketing hasn't been done well".

He concluded by lamenting the no sponsor syndrome in the Ghana Premier League despite the recent change on the Ghanaian terrain.

"I am very sad we couldn't get a headline sponsor for the League. And I guest the headline sponsors never saw the returns".

credit: Akakpo Agodji Ashh fm