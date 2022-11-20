5 hours ago

Empress Gifty has heaped praises on her husband, Hopeson Adorye, as today November 20, 2022, marks his 53rd birthday.

The gospel singer has taken to Instagram to eulogize and pour out her heart to her husband with an emotional message.

Asides praising her ‘sweet’ husband, Empress Gifty also thanked God for giving her what she described as a "humble, loving and affectionate" man who is every woman’s dream.

“You are every woman's dream to have a man like you as a husband, my luv you make marriage soo simple and enjoyable, awww God what shall I say unto the Lord, my joy, my luv, my happiness, my husband I luv u HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO U.”

Meanwhile, the likes of Afia Schwarzenegger, Mzbel, and others have also sent out their warm wishes to the staunch NPP politician.

In the case of Afia Schwarzenegger, she shared a photo of Mr. Hopeson Adorye on social media with the caption;

“God bless your new age..Happy blessed birthday Daddy @hopesonadorye.”

