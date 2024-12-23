1 hour ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Okaikwei Central constituency has asked the National Democratic Congress(NDC) to go to court if they feel aggrieved about the 2024 parliamentary election results.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, the constituency Youth Organiser, Dennis Asare stated the incumbent MP, Patrick Boamah retained his seat on fair grounds.

He therefore declared that, the NPP will not succumb to any attempt by the opposition to subvert the will of the people.

“They can go to court; we don’t care after all their Chairman said every idiot can go to court. We know what they did but we are calm, cool and not perturbed. Patrick Boamah won the election and the evidence is what happened on Saturday,” he said.

His comment comes on the back of a re-collation of the parliamentary election results in line with a High Court order during which Mr Boamah was declared winner.

But the NDC Greater Accra Regional Secretary, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie in an interview on the same show alleged that the Electoral Commission(EC) officials swapped the NDC’s candidate, Baba Sadiq’s figures with Mr Boamah’s.

Tetteh Chaie further claimed the figures of the EC’s pink sheets were also different from that of the political parties.

However, Mr Asare fought off the claims, challenged the NDC to provide evidence and described them as palpable falsehood which the general public must ignore.

“It is not true the pink sheets were different. We had the full set of the 141 pink sheets from our polling officers.

“If NDC has doctored theirs and want the public to believe that is not what the EC gave us, that is their problem. Even in 3 polling stations, Honourable Patrick Boamah was leading with more than 1500 votes,” he noted.

He further alleged that, the destruction of properties at the NPP’s office, questioning the motivation if the NDC indeed won the election.

“We[NPP] knew we had won and there was no need for us to create chaos and vandalise properties like the NDC did in the constituency. They have destroyed our billboard with Patrick Boamah and Bawumia’s picture. They destroyed the outer unit of our AC,” he alleged.