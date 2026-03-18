2 hours ago

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) says employees or members of the Trust cannot use or register their ‘boyfriend or girlfriend’ as a pension beneficiary.

Instead, employees or the members of the scheme could only nominate their blood relations to benefit from the trust.

Mr Frank Molbila, the General Manager in charge of Benefits, gave the information when speaking at a regional forum organised by the SSNIT, in collaboration with the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in Sunyani on Monday.

The day’s forum, on the theme “Empowering Unions, Secure Futures: Deepening Pension Literacy Across Ghana”, formed part of a nationwide engagement designed to deepen pension literacy among workers and strengthen collaboration between SSNIT and organised labour.

Describing the value of the SSNIT pension as superior to any other investment or business, Mr Molbila said: “With the SSNIT pension, the longer you live, the longer you benefit.”

He urged every worker to register and join the trust.

He said the SSNIT has several benefits and advised workers to plan their retirement, saying that the scheme remained generous and essential in securing one’s long-term financial security.

Mr Molbila said the scheme paid a total of GH¢6.77 billion in pension benefits in 2025, saying that it anticipated to pay about GH¢8.21 billion by the end of 2026.

He explained that presently the oldest pensioner was 107 years old, explaining that the trust was mandated to continue to pay the pensions until the beneficiary dies, saying that presently the highest pensioner earned GH¢213,000 every month, with the lowest taking about GH¢400.

Touching on the SSNIT’s invalidity pensions, Mr Molbila indicated that presently the highest invalidity pension earned GH¢19,923 every month and was 86 years old, having been on the payroll for about 36 years.

He explained that the invalidity pension was a monthly payment for members with a permanent physical or mental disability that rendered them incapable of working, disclosing that the invalidity pension was now 32 years old.

Mr Molbila added that in 2025, the trust paid GH¢40.8 million in invalidity pensions and advised members of the SSNIT to update their records, especially on beneficiaries.