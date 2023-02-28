54 minutes ago

Ghanaian actress Shugatiti has admitted that, despite having a strong libido, she has never experienced an orgasm in her life.

Shugatiti said that despite having sex with multiple partners, none of the guys she has ever dated made her cum.

She admitted in an interview with Zion Felix that she merely likes the enjoyable aspects of sex and always wants her partner to make out.

Shugatiti further stated that even though none of the guys has been able to make her reach an orgasm, their energy during sexual intercourse is sufficient for her to keep up her robust libido.

"You can’t satisfy me, I have never cum in my life, I don’t get orgasm. I asked my doctor, and he said it was normal because not all women will get orgasm.

"So for me, I don’t get orgasm; so pleasing me is out, you just have to match up with the energy till we get tired.

"I enjoy having sex; I get so wet; I enjoy the penetration and how things are moving in and out. I also enjoy long hours, like the whole day. Me, I don’t get tired.

"The honest truth is that all the people I have made out with match up with my energy," she said.