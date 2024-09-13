1 hour ago

Some residents of Asuogyaman have rejected the promises made by former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide, to take the community's youth to the USA if elected as Member of Parliament for the Asuogyaman Constituency.

During his campaign, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate promised the constituents a trip to the USA to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup, work, and make money if they voted for him to become their MP.

In an attempt to persuade the residents, he referenced the infamous Australia visa scandal, indicating how he was able to send individuals to Australia for the Commonwealth Games during his stint at the sports ministry.

"I sent people to Australia. From Ghana to Australia is 18 hours; however, I managed to take people there," he said.

"The next World Cup will be played in America. The USA is just 7 hours away. Ladies and gentlemen, if you want your children to travel to America to work and bring money home, then you should vote for me. If you are a youth here and you want to travel, vote for me. Me, Pius, I will facilitate your trip," he assured.

Reacting to the statements made by the CEO of the National Youth Authority, residents of the constituency who spoke to GHOne TV stated that they are unmoved by the promises.

According to one of the residents, “For the past 14 years that I have stayed here, no one has won the seat with lies, so we will vote against him to teach him a lesson."

Another resident said, “He indeed promised to take the youth abroad and build a hotel. In fact, the last time he came here, he gave the boys GH¢14 each, but that is not enough for a day’s meal, so I won’t vote for him."

“He said the same thing in Acrade, but we know the truth and we will not vote for him,” a driver in the constituency stated.