It was challenge after challenge to the National Democratic Congress, from the camp of the New Patriotic Party.

Under the Mahama administration and with the late Kwesi Ammissah Arthur as Vice President and Former Governor of the Central Bank, then Economist, and running mate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia threw some 170 questions about the economy after a lecture on the state of the economy and vowed to haunt Mr. Amissah till he proves him wrong by ‘fixing’ the mess of an economy they had created for Ghanaians.

Elections came, the NPP won and barely five months after their administration began, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was confident his administration had dealt with the increasingly worrying fall of the cedi.

Giving an account of the first 100 days in office, Dr. Bawumia said they had been able to ‘arrest’ the fall of the cedi as well as made some 103 achievements. Whilst delivering a 40-minute presentation at a town hall meeting in 2017, Dr. Bawumia said the free fall of the cedi had been arrested and the keys given to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for safekeeping.

Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to question the Vice President on among other things, the need for a committee to investigate the fall of the cedi if indeed he had arrested it.

They also are questioning Mr. Bawumia about his 170 questions and how they seem still unanswered even under his administration.

