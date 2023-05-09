55 minutes ago

Popular media personality, Abeiku Santana, has suggested that Bullgod is not as brave as he portrays following the artiste manager's failure to pursue his defamation lawsuit against Shatta Wale.

After their court appearance on March 7, it was reported that Bullgod and Shatta Wale have begun negotiations to settle the defamation case brought against the latter by the former out of court.

“Why are we in court? Isn’t it to settle the matter? So, if Nii Armah’s lawyers are saying that they want to settle out of court, there’s nothing wrong. Besides we have sat down already to talk about this. We’ve started a discussion to try and sort this out. Both parties and a few good men,” Bullgod explained on United Showbiz as he gave details behind the decision.

But Abeiku Santana, who seems confused about Bullgod’s sudden change in plans after threatening ‘fire and brimstone’ labelled the latter a coward.

“You took a case to court against Shatta Wale for defamation of character. I’ll sue him, I’ll sue him! Now you are running away. After all that noise. Later, we heard that you have withdrawn the case and opted to settle it at home. You’ve done well. Shake my hands, you have done well. Congrats. You don’t have balls; you are not a man. You are not a man of your words. You know you can settle this at home so why did you go to court? If you know you can win the case in court, why did you withdraw it?” he queried.

Bullgod in response said, “It was based on the relationship I have with Shatta Wale and the judge even asked why I brought the case to court if I had such a relationship with him.”

Background

In 2022, Bullgod sued his former artiste, Shatta Wale, for defamation.

This was after the musician threatened to expose his alleged secret regarding the death of the late artiste manager, Fennec Okyere, among others.

In the court documents filed at an Accra High Court, Bullgod’s lawyers indicated that these statements seek to suggest that he had a hand in Mr Okyere’s death.

Bullgod sought a declaration from the court that these statements and others highlighted in the suit are defamatory and malicious.

That’s not all, he called on the court to direct Shatta Wale to retract his allegations and apologize to him.

He also sought, “general damages for defamation, special damages for defamation, punitive damages for the malicious publication of falsehood against the plaintiff, cost, and any other orders or remedies that the Court may deem fit.”

Source: Ghanaweb