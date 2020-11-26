2 hours ago

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe at the ruling New Patriotic Party for creating vast unemployment with the financial sector clean up.

As part of efforts to restore confidence in the banking and specialized deposit-taking sectors, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) embarked on a clean-up exercise in August 2017 to resolve insolvent financial institutions whose continued existence posed risks to the interest of depositors.

The clean-up saw the revocation of licenses of 9 universal banks, 347 microfinance companies, 39 microcredit companies or money lenders, 15 savings and loans companies, 8 finance house companies, and two non-bank financial institutions.

Speaking during a campaign tour at Gambaga in the North Eastern Region, he intimated that Ghanaians are suffering and the NPP government has destroyed more jobs than they have created.

"Ghanaians are suffering if you cannot create new jobs don't destroy the old ones,you came and met jobs people working in the financial sector."

"GN Bank was all over this country there were people working at GN bank today all of them are at home, UT bank all of them are at home, Unibank all of them are at home, Construction bank all of them are at home, Heritage bank all of them are at home, Royal bank all of them are at home, 27 savings and loans companies all of them have been sacked and are at home 356 microfinance companies all their employees are at home."

He also added that contractors who worked on various government projects since 2016 have not been paid up till date.

"And that is not all we had a lot of contractors who were working all over the country on Community Day Schools,on roads, hospitals and when this government came they said everybody should stop work."

"Up till now many contractors who worked in 2016 have not been paid for work they did but they keep saying that they have created job but they have destroyed more jobs than they have created," he added.