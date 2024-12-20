1 hour ago

A group of Asante chiefs, who identified themselves as the Concerned Traditional Chiefs of Asanteman, have expressed their undying support for President-Elect John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Otumfuo Ahenenanom Hene, Nana Kwame Mensah-Bonsu, said that the chiefs are very happy that the people of Ghana have given Mahama another opportunity to lead the country.

He said that Mahama, during his first term as president, showed great love for the people of Asanteman, which is why they want the world to know that the people of Asanteman and their chiefs are behind the president-elect.

He indicated that no president in the 4th Republic of Ghana, including former President John Agyekum Kufuor, has done better than Mahama.

“We wish President-Elect John Mahama well. We are wishing him well as Concerned Traditional Chiefs because of the love he has for Kumasi and Asante. We are grateful to God that Mahama has won. We are praying that God will be with him because he has good intentions.

“He (Mahama) has done some before and we know that he is going to do it again in his second coming. He did some, he came to help us. If you look at all the governments we have had, not even Kufuor comes close to Mahama, he did very well,” he said in Twi.

He added, “Now that he is back, we the concerned chiefs want the world to know that Asante is behind Mahama. We the chiefs support him fully. John Mahama is a good person, he is humble, he is listening, he is not like you know who.”

Watch the remarks of the chiefs below:

