The ongoing marital crisis between Nigerian billionaire politician Senator Ned Nwoko and his actress wife Regina Daniels has taken a new and dramatic turn as Laila Charani, Nwoko’s fourth wife, has publicly accused Regina of being a “bad influence” and introducing her and others in the family to drugs and immoral behavior.

Laila, who hails from Morocco and has been married to Ned Nwoko for over a decade, made the shocking revelation in a lengthy social media post on Tuesday night, where she furiously addressed allegations that she had received money from Regina.

The post, which has since gone viral, has deepened public attention on what has become one of the most talked-about celebrity family feuds in Nigeria’s entertainment scene.

In her statement, Laila wrote: “How dare you say that you ever gave me money — for what exactly? I am very contented with the provisions my husband makes for our family. We should show Nigerians our bank accounts to see who is paying money to our accounts.”

She went on to accuse Regina Daniels of attempting to paint her in a negative light, claiming that the real issue was Regina’s alleged drug and alcohol addiction — a matter that, according to her, had been a long-standing concern for Ned Nwoko.

“You also know that my husband completely hates alcohol, drugs, and smoking. He has always been clear that he would never accept any wife who drinks, smokes, or uses drugs. The only reason you are fighting my husband is because he wants you to stop your addiction,” she wrote.

Laila further alleged that Regina’s behavior had nearly cost her own marriage years ago when she was reportedly introduced to drugs by the actress.

According to her, Ned Nwoko’s intervention at the time “rescued her from that dark path.”

“You know too well that I almost lost my marriage when you introduced me to drugs six years ago. It was my husband’s quick insistence on intervention that saved me. You have been a bad influence since you married into this family — giving drugs to nannies, our workers, and even your younger sister, Destiny. You infected everyone with your virus,” Laila stated.

In what appeared to be one of the most explosive parts of her message, Laila also accused Regina Daniels of engaging in inappropriate conduct within the household.

“This is why I will not trust my daughters around you unsupervised, especially when I found out you were sleeping with every single girl around you,” she wrote.

Concluding her post, Laila expressed that her remarks were not born out of hatred, but concern for the truth being twisted in public.

“Please go and sort yourself out. Seek help immediately and continue with your rehabilitation, and leave the other wives out of this. I say this not out of anger but from a place of truth and concern for the level of lies you are peddling,” she said.

This revelation comes just days after Regina Daniels accused her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, of manipulation, emotional abuse, and allegedly threatening to release her private videos in retaliation for her filing for divorce.

Regina’s outburst sparked a wave of sympathy from fans and colleagues, but also opened the floodgates for counter-allegations from Nwoko’s other wives and close associates.

The Nwoko household — known for its polygamous structure and high-profile status — has been the subject of continuous media scrutiny since Regina Daniels, then just 19 years old, married the 62-year-old politician in 2019.