2 years ago

Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has had her fashion sense questioned after sharing some recent pictures on social media.

Agradaa is noted for flaunting clothes, shoes, and bags she claims to have purchased from major luxury brands such as Balenciaga, Gucci, Prada, and others.

In one of her latest posts, Nana Agradaa shared a picture of her wearing a black and white dress with Versace prints.

She paired the look with some shoes she claimed were from Balenciaga and a ‘Gucci’ waist belt.

This caught the attention of popular fashion critic, Charlie Dior who labelled the outfit fake and tacky.

According to Charlie, he stormed the official website of the luxury brands in search of the specific outfit Agradaa wore, but they were nowhere to be found.

“I saw this look on Tik Tok and she is claiming this is what is usually worn when it rains in Ghana. She has a Versace on (screams), a Gucci belt, and a Balenciaga pair of shoes. I feel like some of these celebrities in Ghana have been printing their own name brands. Some of these brands they wear are not on their websites. I went to search for this outfit worn by Agradaa and it was nowhere to be found,” Charlie indicated on his YouTube channel.

According to him, Agradaa in that particular fit looked as though she was about to dispose of rubbish.

“This is a clear example of doing the most without doing anything at all (Points to Agradaa’s outfit). There are a lot of style mixtures without a thought and direction. Eii woman. This one is a huge lie. I hate the look. This is the look you wear to take the trash out,” he added.

Source: Ghanaweb