Farouk Aliu Mahama, Former MP for Yendi and son of former late Vice President, Aliu Mahama, has paid glowing tribute to his late father on what would have been his 80th birthday, today March 3.

Farouk took to social media to celebrate his father's 80th birthday, and also to eulogise him for his remarkable legacy.

"Daddy, today, 3rd March 2026, would have marked your 80th birthday. You were an embodiment of human value," wrote Farouk.

"You loved, cared, kind clean heart and Allah fearing. May you continue to rest in the hand of your creator. We love and miss you to the end of time. You showed us the way and your legacy lives," the former Yendi MP added.

On his father's legacy, Farouk Aliu Mahama also celebrated his dad's achievement of becoming first man from Dagbon to rise to become Vice President.

Farouk has continued the political legacy of his father, having ventured into politics and being elected to represent the people of Yendi twice in Parliament.

Despite not being the current MP, Farouk has continued to be a source of inspiration to many in the Yendi constituency and beyond, with his regular philanthropic support to individuals and communities.

Alhaji Aliu Mahama served as a two-term Vice President with President Kufuor from 2001 to 2009.

He passed away in 2012.