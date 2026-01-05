3 hours ago

A visiting tourist has sparked conversation online after expressing sheer frustration over what was meant to be a simple task — buying and registering a SIM card.

According to the visibly exhausted visitor, what should have taken minutes turned into nearly six hours of standing in a long queue at a customer service centre, all in an attempt to get connected.

At the end of the ordeal, the tourist could only sum up the experience with disbelief, remarking:

“You guys are built different.”

The comment, laced with frustration and sarcasm, has since resonated with many locals who say the experience mirrors everyday realities when accessing basic services.

Social media users have reacted with a mix of humour, sympathy and resignation, with some admitting they were not surprised, while others apologised on behalf of the system.

The incident has once again reignited discussions around service efficiency, customer experience, and bureaucratic delays, especially in processes that visitors often expect to be quick and seamless.

For the tourist, however, the SIM card may have come with unexpected lessons — patience, endurance, and a firsthand encounter with a system that many say truly is “built different.”