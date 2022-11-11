3 hours ago

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has once again taken a dig at Bullgod for 'embarking on a media tour' to discuss the defamation lawsuit he (Shatta) has been slapped with.

Bullgod after suing Shatta Wale at the Accra High Court has been on radio throwing more light on the development and delving deep into matters relating to their feud.

On Hitz FM, for instance, Bullgod explained why he had sued Shatta Wale. While mentioning that he did so for his family, the artiste manager who had taken notice of Shatta Wale's allegations in the past said "This time we are going to clamp him. My lawyers are handling that, so when all commences, you will hear, and I think this is a case study. People cannot just go about saying things about people."

That’s not all, in a bid to express how hurt he feels by Shatta Wale’s murder accusations, Bullgod counted some favours he once offered the Dancehall artist including funding his ‘Dancehall King’ music video among others.

Shatta after keenly monitoring Bullgod’s movements said he does not understand why he is being allowed to discuss matters relating to the lawsuit on media platforms.

To him, once an issue has been handed to the law, it shouldn’t be addressed publicly, especially during media interviews.

“And the country is watching someone who has sued a party going for “MEDIA TOUR abi? Cool cool. If I start right now someone go talk say Ade craze... and bla bla bla! You take matter go give LAW now you deh go media tour (Why you deh trust the Law abi... I don’t blame you and your media friends... I blame lies and hypocrisy is this world... Fucken place,” Shatta wrote in Pidgin English on Facebook.

Read the post below: