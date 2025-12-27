3 hours ago

Economist and Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. George Domfeh, has revealed a threatening message he received from a Member of Parliament of the governing NDC.

Dr. Domfeh, who has been lately hitting hard on the government for some of its policies, revealed in a Christmas message on his Facebook wall that his commentaries on national issues and government policies have not gone down well with some members of the NDC, leading character assassination and threats.

"Merry Christmas to all, including those who express hostility toward me or disseminate untruths about my person. I pray that God’s grace may guide such individuals toward ethical conduct, civility, and freedom from hatred and rancour," Dr. Domfeh wrote.

Eventhough Dr. Domfe did not mention the name of the said MP who threatened him, his clue of the MP coming from the Oti Region clearly indicated the MP as being NDC MP since all MPs from the region are NDC.

"I had not fully appreciated the extent of this hostility until a former student of mine—now serving as a Member of Parliament (from Oti Region) sent me this message: 'YOU would have disappeared if it were other democracies."

"His characterisation of me was that I am excessively outspoken and vocal. Such reflections raise troubling questions about tolerance for dissent in our democracy."

"Not long ago, political thugs came to my house to attack me. My offence was that I speak about the Ghanaian economy. What an intolerance!"