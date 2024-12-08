2 hours ago

The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Former President John Dramani Mahama has warned the Military officers who are allegedly causing mayhem in some collation centres to desist from their actions.

Mr Mahama served notice that they will be held liable for their actions.

In a Facebook post, he said “My attention has been drawn to the violent activities of some unscrupulous military personnel, deployed to cause mayhem and disrupt the declaration of parliamentary results in some constituencies.

“This is to caution the personnel involved that they will be held individually liable and responsible for their actions.”

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has admitted that the declaration of results at the collation centres has been delayed than usual.

Speaking at a press briefing on December 8, Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations at the EC, Samuel Tetteh said the delay is due to the presence of party supporters at the various collation centers across the country.

The EC had earlier issued a directive that only two party agents and candidates including other accredited persons will be granted access to the regional collation centers.

However, the EC said party supporters have thronged regional collation centers and has urged leaders of the various political parties to withdraw members at the collation centres with immediate effect.

According to the EC, this is not necessary as party agents have copies of the pink sheets already.

“We call on political parties to withdraw their supporters with immediate effect and we call on security agencies to act.

“There is therefore no need for party supporters to be at collation centres. This infiltration of supporters into the collation centres is delaying the collation process.

“We therefore entreat party supporters who have thronged the collation centres to leave for returning officers to declare the results,” Samuel Tettey noted.