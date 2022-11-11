3 hours ago

Radio personality, Patrick Osei Agyemang known widely known as Countryman Songo has pooh-poohed the New Patriotic Party’s ‘break the 8’ agenda for the 2024 elections.

Songo holds that the party will not be able to break the 8-year political cycle in the country due to some bad policies of the government.

In a usual rant on his show, Songo fumed over certain developments in the country, particularly sports.

He slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his infamous ‘sike mp3 dede rhetoric, claiming that the president is not perturbed because he is done with his term of office.

“He is saying ‘sike mp3 dede’ because he knows he's done with his 8 years. You claim you want to break the 8, do it and let’s see. They will break the eight for us to see. How can you sit in this country for people to fool us? They think we are foolish people so they don’t respect us” he said.

Songo, like many Ghanaians is frustrated by the economic crisis which had led to a persistent rise in the prices of fuel and food commodities.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta who is under pressure from both NPP and NDC MPs to resign has assured that measures are being instituted to revive the economy.

Speaking at a meeting with the Association of Ghana Industries, Ken Ofori-Atta said Ghana remains the best destination to do business.

“Let me assure you that you have a Finance Minister who has gone through all the pains and the aches, and nobody can really say we don’t understand what we are doing. The question is what resources do we have and how are we going to deploy them in the nation that we have and how do we stand firm in very difficult circumstances but being very confident?”

“Let me assure you all that your best bet is still Ghana; we can do it, and we should do it,” the embattled Finance Minister said.

Source: Ghanaweb