Following claims that she wrote none of her hit songs, Obaapa Christy's ex-husband, Pastor Love, has hit back.

In a recent interview with Kingdom FM, Obaapa Christy dismissed the suggestion that Pastor Love was behind her hit songs.

She argued that both she and Pastor Love lack academic prowess, making it impossible for him to have written her songs.

"Just like myself, Pastor Love is not academically sound, so it’s a lie that he was my songwriter," she earlier stated.

However, Pastor Love, who has been closely following the situation, has responded to these claims with a fierce rebuttal.

In a viral video, he lashed out at Obaapa Christy, raising damning accusations and insults at her.

"Have you ever written a song before? I'll keep insulting you for a whole month; if I’m not tired, I’ll continue. Village woman, unserious woman. You’re a curse. All these people who call themselves gospel musicians. Do you even live out the messages in your songs?" he fumed.

He accused her of using him for clout and further cursed her, saying, "Anytime you sing any of the songs I’ve written for you, you’ll die an instant death."

Background:

In previous interviews, Pastor Love had claimed to have written about eight of Obaapa Christy's hit songs.

Despite this, he asserted that he received no financial benefit from these songs.