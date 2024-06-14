2 hours ago

Tanzanian football powerhouse Young Africans have set their sights on acquiring the services of Ghanaian international goalkeeper Richard Ofori ahead of the upcoming season.

Ofori, who served as the second deputy captain for the Black Stars, is departing Orlando Pirates after the expiration of his contract.

The experienced shot-stopper is now seeking a new club before the start of the 2024/25 football season.

Reports indicate that Young Africans have emerged as strong contenders in the race to sign Ofori, having initiated discussions with the player's representative regarding a potential move.

The Tanzanian club is keen to bolster their goalkeeping department and sees Ofori as a valuable addition.

During his tenure at Orlando Pirates since joining from Maritzburg United in 2020, Ofori featured in 58 games, conceding 36 goals while keeping an impressive 30 clean sheets.

However, his role was somewhat diminished in the recent campaign due to injury setbacks, limiting him to just three appearances.

Despite missing out on recent international fixtures for Ghana, including the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic, Ofori boasts 28 caps for his national team.

He played a pivotal role as Ghana's custodian during the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, where the team exited at the group stage.

Young Africans' pursuit of Ofori underscores their ambition to strengthen their squad significantly for the upcoming season, aiming to leverage his experience and prowess in goal to achieve their objectives in domestic and potentially continental competitions.