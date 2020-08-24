1 hour ago

Young Africans have confirmed that they will officially table their appeal on a controversial contract case against Bernard Morrison to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) today.

This was confirmed by the club’s Chairman Mshindo Msolla over the weekend in Dodoma during the inauguration of this year's 'SportPesa Wiki ya Mwananchi' event, which will climax on Sunday at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

“What we want is justice. If CAS will rule that he (Morrison) is our legal player, then Simba (his current club) will be required to follow right procedures to sign him and not what they recently did,” Msolla said.

He added that the Ghanaian player is still included in the club’s list of legal players until they get final judgment of the case from CAS.

Recently, Morrison completed a two-year contract move to traditional rivals Simba and was officially paraded as the new employee of the club during the climax of Simba Day event at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Msolla said they are hopeful that the club will perform well next season basing on the kind of signings they have so far made.

“Let me be clear that all the player transfer deals which are unfolding are being implemented by GSM, including paying all camp expenses, which is not that easy and we highly appreciate their gesture.

“About the new coach, we have already identified him and he is Burundian Cedric Kaze, who will be in the country any day to link up with the team. He was fully involved to select his Assistant Coach, who will be named soon,” he said.

Moreover, the chairman pointed out that as one way to hype morale in the team, from next season, whenever they will be making league trips outside Dar es Salaam, the squad will be accompanied by one of the former players of the team.

The move, he said, is aimed to remind current players how it feels to play at the Jangwani Street based giants.

Moreover, Msolla said that they have adopted new principles in recruiting players after consulting Spain’s LaLiga and Sevilla, which also use similar procedures.

He also admitted that last season’s player recruitment was not good enough in terms of building a title contender side.

Msolla said finishing second on the table last season was not what a big club like Yanga targeted.

Yanga will begin their 2020/2021 Mainland Premier League campaign by hosting Tanzania Prisons on September 6th at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Source: dailynews.co.tz