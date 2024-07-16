2 hours ago

Young Apostles FC, the newest addition to the Ghana Premier League, has appointed seasoned coach Joseph Asare Bediako as their head coach for the upcoming season.

The 65-year-old veteran tactician will guide the team in their maiden top-flight campaign, bringing his wealth of experience to the role.

Asare Bediako has previously worked with top Ghanaian clubs like Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars, as well as Bamboutos FC in Cameroon.

His appointment is a significant boost for Young Apostles, who earned promotion to the Premier League by defeating Techiman Heroes in the Division One League playoff final.

Abubakar Adams, who led the team to promotion, will serve as Bediako's assistant coach, providing continuity and familiarity.

Asare Bediako's experience and expertise will be invaluable in helping Apostles navigate the challenges of the Premier League.

"We are thrilled to welcome Asare Bediako to our team," a club statement said.

"His passion, knowledge, and leadership qualities make him the ideal candidate to lead our team in the Ghana Premier League.

"We have no doubt that he will help us achieve our goals and make a positive impact in the league."

His tenure at Berekum Chelsea, another Ghanaian top-flight club, further solidifies his credentials.

Apostles are poised to make a strong impact in their debut season following Asare Bediako's appointment at the helm.