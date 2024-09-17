7 hours ago

The Club President of newly-promoted Young Apostles FC, Samuel Anim Addo, has expressed frustration with the refereeing in their match day two encounter against Nations FC, accusing the officials of bias.

The former Ghana FA Executive Council member claims that his side was denied a legitimate win on Sunday when a clean goal was wrongfully disallowed by the referees, with no clear justification provided.

Playing their first home match in the Ghana Premier League, Young Apostles were hoping to secure a victory in front of their home supporters.

However, their efforts were thwarted after a headed goal from **Issah Hussein**, which followed a perfect assist from Daniel Lomotey, was controversially ruled out.

In response, Anim Addo expressed his displeasure by sharing the disallowed goal on social media, taking a subtle jab at the match officials.

Young Apostles will now look to regroup as they continue their debut season in the Ghana Premier League.

The disallowed goal , scored by our danger boy Issah Hussein with the sweet assist from Lomotey @lomoteydaniel9 🤔, still Agya Na ƆwƆ Tumi 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9Zd0amTaUc