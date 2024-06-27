6 hours ago

Young Apostles are actively negotiating with Skyy FC for the acquisition of goalkeeper Solomon Ohene Nimo, with expectations high for finalizing the deal this week.

The move is poised to significantly strengthen Young Apostles' squad as they gear up for their maiden season in the Ghana Premier League.

Having clinched promotion after a thrilling 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Techiman Heroes, securing the Division One League Zone One title, Young Apostles are determined to make an impact alongside Vision FC and Basake Holy Stars in the upcoming top-flight season.

Enhancing their roster is paramount, and the addition of Solomon Ohene Nimo promises to bolster their defensive capabilities.

Nimo's impressive reflexes and standout performances in the Division One League highlight his potential as a key asset for any team aiming to compete effectively at the highest level.

Young Apostles' management is optimistic that his signing will not only fortify their defensive line but also contribute significantly to a successful debut campaign in the Ghana Premier League.

As they prepare to navigate the challenges ahead, securing experienced talents like Nimo underscores Young Apostles' commitment to establishing themselves as a competitive force in Ghanaian football's elite league.