At just 22 years old, Samantha Naa Adjele Addo, known in the art community as “Cocane Artistry,” is emerging as one of the promising young talents in abstract expressionism.

The University of Ghana student made her first public appearance as an exhibiting artist at the African Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC) organized by former Second Lady Samira Bawumia at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

Samantha Addo, who displayed six original paintings, described the experience as both humbling and empowering.

“This is my first exhibition, and all the works here are my originals,” she said, her voice a mix of pride and gratitude. Her pieces, rich in color and cultural symbolism, focus primarily on African women—often depicted in scarves—each painting telling a unique story of identity, strength, and emotion.

The young artist revealed that her love for painting began in childhood.

“I’ve been painting since I was a little girl. I started with coloring and illustrations before moving fully into painting,” she recounted.

Over time, her artistic style evolved into abstract expressionism, allowing her to translate complex emotions and experiences into visual stories rooted in African femininity.

However, despite her passion and growing recognition, Samantha faces significant challenges.

As a level 300 Business Administration student at the University of Ghana, she struggles to balance academics with her artistic ambitions—particularly due to the high cost of art materials.

“I really struggle to get materials for my work. It slows down my creative process because I can’t always afford what I need,” she lamented.

She appealed for support from individuals, institutions, and the government to help young artists like herself sustain their craft.

“If I could get support from the government or anyone willing to support me, it would really help. I just want to keep creating,” she added.

Interestingly, Samantha’s journey into business administration was not by choice.

“I started with a diploma course, and with that, the school assigns your field of study. I didn’t get to choose what I wanted,” she explained. Despite this, she continues to merge her business knowledge with her creative passion, envisioning a future where her artistry can evolve into a self-sustaining brand.

At the AFRIWOCC event, which aims to amplify the voices and contributions of African women and children, Samantha’s story reflects the struggles and hopes of many young Ghanaian creatives seeking platforms to tell their stories and inspire change through art.