4 hours ago

Young Ghanaian defender Stephen Acquah has expressed his delight after signing with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

The transfer, announced on Thursday, sees Acquah joining the U19 squad with the opportunity to progress to the first team.

The move marks a significant step in the 18-year-old's football journey, transitioning from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana to FC Nordsjaelland in Farum.

"I am very happy to sign a contract with this fantastic club. I am ready to learn and develop every single day and to listen to the many good people in the club," Acquah stated.

"I will give my very best for FCN, and I feel ready to take this next step in my development."

Acquah aims to follow the path of other successful Right to Dream Academy graduates, such as Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana, who have risen to prominence after transitioning to FC Nordsjaelland.

This move represents a significant opportunity for Acquah to develop his skills and make a name for himself in European football, continuing the legacy of talent emerging from the Right to Dream Academy.