1 hour ago

A young lady, resident in Akwatia, allegedly known to be a stripper by name Ama Broni, has died mysteriously while she was twerking naked on stage in Accra.

It is not so clear yet what might have led to her sudden death but information gathered by Ghanaweb's Eastern Regional Correspondent indicates that while performing, the naked lady twerked on stage, and some young men at the event tried to sexually abuse her but she tried to escape the horny men.

According to the information from a resident of Akwatia who knows Ama Broni, in her attempt to escape the chase, from the sex-hungry boys, she fell from the stage and died instantly.

Ama Broni was last seen in a 30 seconds video, advertising that her fans should not miss the street carnival happening live at Liberia Camp on January 16, 2021, saying, "that day, girls we are ready for everybody...if you don't come it will be a disservice to you."