Popular Nigerian socialite, Bobrisky’s protege, Lord Casted, has been reported dead after he disclosed that he had been infected with HIV by the tattoo artist he went to get Bobrisky's face inked from.

According to the Nigerian blog, Instablog9ja, it was gathered that Lord Casted gave up the ghost on December 24, a confirmation that was made by his mother via a phone call.

Meanwhile, in a viral video making rounds on social media in 2021, the young man, Lord Casted, established that the infection could be resultant of the device and the ink used.

He stated this while soliciting for help from benevolent individuals to enable him to undergo treatment.

“Hello, guys it’s Lord Casted. Do you remember the guy who tattooed Bobrisky on his arm? I am here o. All I wanted was just help, now I got the disease from the machine they used to draw the tattoo. I am already taking my drugs. I am shaking like this because I am still taking the drugs, so I want to beg all Nigerians, all bloggers to help me beg Bobrisky to forgive me, he should just make sure I am okay, please,” he said.

The video caused a massive buzz on social media with some netizens blaming him for his woes.

Bobrisky on the other hand has disassociated himself from the issue adding that he isn’t responsible for the young man’s predicaments.

According to the popular crossdresser, he never demanded or coerced anyone into getting a tattoo of him.