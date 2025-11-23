26 minutes ago

A 23-year-old naval officer, Able Seaman Class II Precious Sarah Akutor, has completed an impressive 3.1-kilometre open-water swim as part of a personal campaign to raise awareness and mobilise support for children with special needs.

Akutor embarked on the initiative to promote a women-led project aimed at creating a specialised support centre for children who require dedicated care. She said the inspiration came from observing the struggles of a colleague navigating the challenges of raising a child with special needs.

The “Wave of Hope” challenge was officially launched on Monday, November 17, 2025. Four days later, on November 21, she swam from Busa Island to Abuka Island in the Western Region, completing the stretch in 61 minutes.

Speaking to Channel One News’ Western Regional Bureau Chief, Akwasi Agyei Annim, Akutor described the swim as only the beginning of a much bigger vision. Her long-term goal is to establish a centre that will serve children of naval personnel with special needs — offering care, respite, and crucial support for both the children and their families.

She appealed to the public and corporate bodies to back the initiative.

“All I’m asking is for people to support the team so the children can smile. They need us, and we need them too,” she said.