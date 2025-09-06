50 minutes ago

A young woman, Deborah Moses, popularly known as Deb’rah Porsche, has allegedly been murdered in Lagos by her former boyfriend, Lintex Ogale, nearly two years after she ended their relationship.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday evening inside her estate, where the suspect allegedly gained entry after disguising himself as a dispatch rider.

Police have since arrested him, and he is currently in custody.

A close family friend, Meddy Olutu Imanoel, recounted the details in a Facebook post after speaking with the victim’s immediate sister.

According to him, Deborah ended the relationship in August 2023, citing alleged maltreatment.

However, Ogale reportedly refused to accept the breakup, threatening her repeatedly with chilling words such as: “If I can’t have you, nobody will. If I don’t marry you, blood will flow.”

Imanoel revealed that Deborah — a recent NYSC graduate and interior decorator — did her best to avoid her former boyfriend.

But on Thursday night, the suspect allegedly cut her gas pipe in an attempt to cause an explosion. When that failed, he forced his way into the house with a knife and stabbed her multiple times.

Neighbours who heard her screams rushed to the scene.

Ogale allegedly pretended to be dead by lying beside the victim but was later discovered alive and handed over to the police.

Another acquaintance, Adoga Israel, confirmed the incident in a social media post, calling on members of the Igede community to stand together in demanding justice for Deborah.