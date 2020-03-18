1 hour ago

Youngster Myron Boadu is pole position to win the prestigious Dutch Eridivise player of the year following his exploits on the 2019-20 season.

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, most of European football’s top leagues have ceased play.

Should the global pandemic instigate the cancellation of the leagues, the Player of the Year award in the Dutch Eridivise should be handed to the AZ Alkmar attacking sensation.

The youthful and exciting AZ Alkmaar are level on points with Ajax after 25 matches, and Myron Boadu is arguably the top performer in Eredivisie.

AZ’s midfield stalwart Teun Koopmeiners, Ajax stars Hakim Ziyech and Dusan Tadic, and Feyenoord’s Steven Berghuis are all in with a shout, but the 19-year-old self-confessed Manchester United fan has been the best so far.

Boadu has had to overcome two serious injuries in his young career, with the previous two campaigns being ruined by spells on the sidelines.

Thus, 2019/20 is his first full season, and he is proving to be a brilliant, versatile performer, who is equally dangerous around the penalty area as inside it.

With 14 goals and six assists, his contribution is massive – and he is a big game player too.

He scored the last-minute winner against Ajax in December, and netted early against the champions again in AZ’s 2-0 win at Johan Cruyff Arena in March.

Those goals enabled the underdogs to dream of a sensational title triumph if the season is to be completed.