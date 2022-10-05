1 hour ago

In a blistering social media rant, Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has warned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that he is surrounded by government appointees who are failing to tell him the truth about the current situation of the country.

Shatta Wale further opined that these individuals are only greedy for money and by their very bad counsel, will tarnish the envisioned legacy the President desires to leave behind at the end of his tenure.

Born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, the musician made these assertions in a Facebook video.

“Mr President, don’t let some stupid people take decisions for you in this country,” he said in the selfie video as he drove.

“You’re worrying the youth of Ghana, I’m telling you,” he noted.

“All your ministers, all your people that you have put in office, they are worrying you, they are giving you a bad name,” Shatta Wale declared.

The self-acclaimed African dancehall king brought up the controversial national cathedral.

“Mr President, if you want to go to heaven, you are building a cathedral,” Shatta, as he is simply called, seemed frustrated.

“So please, I’m telling you this thing, the [bad] decisions you are making are getting too much,” he added.

“People are taking decisions and they are not telling you the truth of what is happening on the street. The street is hot. Mr President, the street is hot,” he commented on the economic situation in Ghana.

At this point, similar to other parts of the video, the Shatta Movement (SM) leader appeared to be complaining about being snubbed by 2022 Global Citizens Festival organising team because, according to him some local partners sabotaged and badmouthed him.

“So if small entertainment too, they are coming to do wayo [discriminate and cheat] there, Mr President I’m telling you the country is not going well,” he bemoaned.

“People want to just come and follow you and make money and just go and your legacy won’t be the legacy that you’ve dreamt of. I beg you,” the ‘On God’ hitmaker stressed before addressing prevailing comparisons between former President John Mahama and the incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo.

“It was right here in Ghana that people said Mahama was not performing well,” he said.

“Mahama is gone and since you’ve been in power, they are saying you’re not doing anything impressive at all,” he noted.

“Mr President, stay focused. You see what Ghanaians are saying, that’s what I am telling you. They say you are not working hard,” Shatta Wale continued.

Repeatedly, he barked: “People are angry, people are not happy, people are complaining,” and added: “The streets are not happy. I’m telling you people something. They say you are even fumbling something as easy as organising entertainment events.”