58 minutes ago

The Twafohene of Buem Trasitional area, Nana Osabarima Antwi Agyei V, c has assured the Vice President and Presidential Candidate of t fohe NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia that he will be elected President of Ghana in next weekend's polls for his policies, good works and impact as Vice President.

Welcoming Dr. Bawumia to Buem, in the Biakoye Constituency of the Oti Region, Nana Osabarima Antwi Agyei V praised his character, assuring the Vice Preaident that his next visit to the area will be as President of Ghana.

"You are the only Vice President in Ghana's history who has achieved this popularity. Your humility and incorruptible nature speaks volumes about your character,"

Nana Osabarima Antwi Agyei V said.

"It is our hope that every Ghanaian recognises this in you and grants you the mandate to lead the nation as the one in control, not merely as an assistant, this time."

Continuing, the Chief commended Dr. Bawumia for his well-thought through policies and urged him to continue with his good message, as the campaign gets to a close.

"Your message has been clear, respectful and solution-focused, embodying the values we cherish," Osabarima Antwi Aguei V added.

"We urge you to continue to engage with Ghanaians in this same, respectful manner as you share your vision for the future."

While applauding Dr. Bawumia's integrity, the Chief assured him of their support and victory in the elections, declaring that the next time he visits, he will do so as President of the country.

"Your dedication and integrity have inspired us and we stand with you as you uphold these values."

"Your Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, we are assuring you that your next visit to this land, you are coming as the Preaident of the Republic of Ghana."

"As we conclude, we shall extend prayers, guidance and blessings upon you and your team."

Dr. Bawumia expressed gratitude to Chiefs for their warm welcome and words of encouragement.

He assured them of his commitment to implementing his policies to ensure inclusive development for the transformation of Ghana.