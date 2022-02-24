2 hours ago

Espanyol fans has made it a point of duty to insult Gerard Pique whenever Barcelona face Espanyol away from home.

The most recent encounter last week, Espanyol fans chanted "Pique is a goat, Shakira has a tail, your son is from Wakaso, and you are a faggot."

Here's what they mean:

First, they accuse Pique of being gay, whereas Pique is straight, given he has two kids.

These group of Espanyol fans also accuse Shakira of being promiscuous, by singing about her having a tail.

In 2015, Espanyol fans held up banners that read: "Shakira is for everyone."

Finally, these annoying fans are apparently claiming that Pique's son, Milan, belongs to former Espanyol midfielder Mubarak Wakaso.

They say this because Milan's middle name is Mebarak.

La Liga condemned this and made a complaint about what happened following the match of the 24th round of the Spanish Championship. The complaint has been submitted to the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

A total of 14 cases of various offensive chants were counted. 8 Times Espanyol fans chanted "puta Barça".

In relation to Pique, the following chant was heard 4 times: "Pique is a goat, Shakira has a tail, your son is from Wakaso, and you are a faggot." Similar things happened in 2018 and 2020.