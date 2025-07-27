3 hours ago

As the nation continues to mourn the loss of Ghanaian music icon Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, tributes have been pouring in from every corner of the country.

One of the most heartfelt came from the Member of Parliament for Akuapem North and a former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, who reflected deeply on how the late musician’s lyrics shaped his perspective on life.

In a poignant message shared publicly, Awuku reminisced about his personal connection to Daddy Lumba’s music, particularly the timeless track Ankwanoma, which he described as his favourite.

According to him, the song was more than just a melody—it was a life lesson.

“Ankwanoma taught me that life is simply borrowed time, that we do what we can, and when our moment comes, we simply exit without saying goodbye,” Awuku wrote, adding that he never imagined the day would come when the voice behind the song would become the living proof of its own lyrics.

The lawmaker’s emotional tribute underscores the enduring influence Daddy Lumba has had on generations of Ghanaians—not only as an entertainer but as a voice of deep wisdom and raw emotional honesty.

Daddy Lumba, who passed away on July 25, 2025, at the age of 60, was a pioneer in Ghana’s highlife music scene.

With a career spanning over three decades, he released more than 30 albums, becoming a household name with hits like Aben Wo Ha, Theresa, Yentie Obiaa, and Dangerous.

His music navigated themes of love, betrayal, faith, resilience, and the fleeting nature of life.

For Sammi Awuku, Daddy Lumba was not just a musical icon but a philosophical force whose music provided comfort during difficult times and a sense of clarity when words failed.

“Daddy Lumba sang what many of us didn’t have the words to say. He wrapped life’s deepest truths in melody,” Awuku remarked.

Indeed, Daddy Lumba’s music was known for its poetic depth and cultural resonance. He was a symbol of perseverance, rising from humble beginnings in Nsuta-Amangoase in the Ashanti Region to become one of the most decorated musicians in Ghanaian history.

Though physically gone, Awuku noted, Lumba’s legacy is immortal.

“Some souls live on through the songs they leave behind, and DL will always be that legend. Rest In Peace, DL. You impacted through songs,” his tribute concluded.