The founder of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has described men who insult their wives and still go ahead to make love with them as shameful.

According to the top Ghanaian pastor, is it dishonourable and verbal abuse towards women and chided men with such behaviour to run from the act.

He made the comment while speaking at the second sermon at the Perez Dome, Dzorwulu, on Sunday, 19 January 2020.

“Your wife insulted you, so, you, too, you’re insulting your wife: ‘You are smelling’. A man, you’re insulting your wife that she’s smelling. Shame on you! I said what: ‘Shame on you!’ You don’t tell your wife that; you honour your wife, you respect her”, said Agyinasare.

“She’s smelling and you want to [make love to her]?”, he wondered.

According to the Perez Chapel Senior Pastor, any man who physically abuses or insults the wife is a “cheap” and “weak” husband.

“Your wife offended you, you can’t forgive her”, and you say: ‘I’ll show her where power lies’. And some weak men, your wife misses her words, you slap her; you’re a weak man.

“You say: ‘I’ll show her where strength lies’. Your strength is not in slapping your wife; if you slap your wife, you’re a weak man”, the Senior pastor at Perez Chapel International admonished the congregation during the second service on Sunday, 19 January 2020 at the Perez Dome, Dzorwulu.

He said a husband's strength is not measured by how mercilessly he can pummel his wife to a pulp but in how he can still show love and affection even in the face of marital adversity.

“You’re strong when your wife has insulted you and you look at her and you can put your hands in your pocket and say: ‘Look, you can say whatever you like but I still love you’; that is when you are strong”, he taught the church, adding: “A strong man doesn’t beat the wife, so, stop being that cheap man; only cheap men beat their wives. Only cheap men”.