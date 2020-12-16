6 hours ago

Former General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh has admonished the NDC 2020 Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama to use the Supreme Court to address his grievances over the elections.

Ex-President John Mahama has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of election fraud and refused to concede defeat.

Addressing his party members and supporters after the elections, he said; ''We will not accept anything short of a declaration of the legitimate results which points to an NDC Parliamentary majority."

James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabilla was alarmed by the unwillingness of the Presidential election results.

According to him, Mr. Mahama is losing his respect before Ghanaians and the international community.

"Article 64 says if the election verdict is declared and you have objections, go to the law court within 21 days but you (Mahama) say you won't do that and also won't accept the verdict. President Mahama, please, former President, we have a lot of respect for you. The international community respects you. Don't follow your party and ruin your dignity," he said on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.